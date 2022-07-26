Multiple charges announced in Henderson County standoff

Two individuals led law enforcement on a chase, and ended their run with a trailer on fire.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — More information surfaced on Tuesday about a late-night standoff that brought out the SWAT team in Henderson County.

A microphone shouted, 'show us your hands' as a standoff with law enforcement near Cedar Creek Cove.

Gunfire was exchanged. This all followed after an attempted traffic stop in Eustace.

"The vehicle they attempted to stop fled, a vehicle pursuit ensued and officers from surrounding areas were dispatched to assist the Eustace police department," said Botie Hillhouse, the Henderson County Sheriff.

We now know the two suspects are Micheal Downey and Kristin Odell. Hillhouse said they barricaded themselves in a trailer around 7 p.m. Monday.

"He did display what looked like a long rifle to law enforcement," Hillhouse said. "And he did tell law enforcement that he had a hostage. A tactical team was dispatched from the sheriff's office along with our negotiations team."

Downey reportedly told negotiators they would surrender around 9:30 p.m., but when the time came no one surrendered. Instead, deputies said they saw smoke coming from the trailer.

"We notified the fire department to try to come this way," Hillhouse said. "Then at that time we saw a female come out on the roof, raise her hands, showed us her hands, and then he also came out on the roof."

Our camera was there when the SWAT team gave commands to both suspects to put their hands in the air.

Odell followed and surrendered, but Downey refused.

"We actually did deploy a 40 millimeter less lethal round twice," Hillhouse said. "It did strike him, but it was unsuccessful. I had two tactical members go on to the roof with less lethal tasers, and they tased him and was able to get him in handcuffs. They got him down and now he is in custody."

After the arrest the tactical team searched the trailer then a fire erupted. The fire department arrived about the same time to tame the flames.

Odell was charged with criminal mischief, evading arrest, and previous warrants for forgery.

Downey was jailed for an outstanding parole violation and evading arrest. But Hillhouse said there could be more.

"They can be facing assault on a public servant, we did have a deputy that was injured," Hillhouse said. "He did display a firearm in reference to this, and then of course the arson will be a first degree felony arson.