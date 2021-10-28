Brother accused of shooting, killing his sister and her boyfriend at Plano home, police say

Police overnight said the person was being questioned and considered a suspect, but no arrests have been made.

PLANO, Texas — A man is facing a capital murder charge after shooting and killing his sister and his sister’s boyfriend Wednesday night, Plano police said.

Police said 29-year-old Blake Ryan Richards was detained at a Wylie Target Wednesday night, in connection to the deaths of 28-year-old Brittany Rayne Richards and her boyfriend 26-year-old Ross Linford Escalante.

Richardson police received the initial call about the shooting Wednesday evening, with the caller indicating the incident happened in Richardson. Officers responded to a home in Richardson but found nothing.

The officers then went to a relative's home in the 5800 block of Mulvane Drive, near East 14th Street and Brand Road in Plano, where the front door was open. Police went inside and found Brittany Richards and Escalante dead of apparent gunshot wounds, according to a police news release.

Plano police also responded, and investigators got information about a relative who was a person of interest. Blake Richards was located in Wylie, detained and then questioned.

Richards is currently being held in the Collin County Detention Center in lieu of an $1,000,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.