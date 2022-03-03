Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office arrests two suspects on an undercover meth operation

During the investigation, the sheriff's office learned one suspect was the supply source for other suspected drug dealers primarily in Nacogdoches County.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office held an undercover investigation that has disrupted a large drug distribution operation in the county with the seizure of of methamphetamine, other illicit substances, and money. Two suspects are facing felony charges in the case.

On Wednesday around 12:40 p.m., deputies performed a search warrant on a home in the 1800 block of Pearl Street in Nacogdoches based on information gathered during a long-term undercover operation.

While undercover, Sheriff's deputies purchased methamphetamines that led investigators to the home.

Suspecting the residents inside were armed, investigators staked out the house until suspect one came outside, which at that moment was taken into custody.

A loaded handgun was found by the front door. A total of five firearms and ammunition were seized.

One of the suspects was arrested on a first-degree felony for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and a Class B misdemeanor for possession of marijuana.

The second suspect faces a first-degree felony for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and a Class B misdemeanor for possession of marijuana.

Suspect one's bonds were set at $75,000 for the first-degree felony, $15,000 for the second-degree felony and $1,500 for the Class-B misdemeanor for a total of $91,500.

Suspect two's bonds were $75,000 for the first-degree felony and $1,500 for the Class-B misdemeanor for a total of $76,500.

The operation seized more than 4 lbs. of methamphetamine in bulk and individual packages, which has a street value of more than $19,500, several firearms, and roughly $16,000 in currency. Suspected fentanyl and ecstasy pills were also recovered and have been sent to a state lab for testing.

Evidence such as baggies, scales and other items commonly used in the sale of illegal substances were also collected.

“Seizing these drugs and keeping them out of the hands of dealers is blow to the illegal drug trade in Nacogdoches County,” Sheriff Jason Bridges said. “We will keep taking drugs out of our community, and we’ll keep holding the people who bring this poison in responsible for the damage they cause.”