Two teen girls rescued, man arrested for human trafficking in Beaumont after hotline tip

A National Human Trafficking Hotline tip led to two 16-year-old girls being found safe at a home in Groves. Jake Knight Jones, 39, was arrested Monday.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Two teenage girls were rescued and a man was arrested after a hotline tip led to a human trafficking investigation in Beaumont last week.

Beaumont Police received a tip Monday, March 1 from the National Human Trafficking Hotline about two 16-year-old girls being "commercially sexually exploited," Officer Haley Morrow said in a news release.

Detectives investigated information in the tip and identified the teenage girls and found them on websites used for sexual exploitation, Morrow said.

The two girls were found safely at a home in Groves Wednesday, March 3 in an investigtation involving Beaumont Police, Nederland Police and Groves Police and other Southeast Texas law enforcement. Beaumont Police obtained arrest warrants for a suspect in the case on Friday, March 5.

Jake Knight Jones, 39, of Port Arthur was arrested Monday, March 8 by the Jefferson County Warrant Division and the U.S. Marshall Service for two counts of trafficking a person under the age of 18.

Jones was taken to the Jefferson County Jail. His bonds total $1 million dollars.

"The Beaumont Police Department would like to thank the many law enforcement agencies listed above for their assistance and collaboration in this quickly evolving case," Morrow said. "We would also like to thank the anonymous citizen who had the courage to submit the information they had about this crime to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, which ultimately led to the recovery of two minors and the arrest of a trafficker."

The Texas Attorney General's estimate is that there are 234,000 victims of trafficking at any given time. Officials have said there are reasons why Southeast Texas is a hotspot for this crime.

Recently, sex trafficking has been on the rise. Jefferson County District Attorney Bob Wortham said he has realized anyone could be connected.

"We have people in our community that are considered professionals, that are former law enforcement officers that have been arrested," he said.

In June 2020, two teenage girls were rescued at the Executive Inn off I-10 in a human trafficking crime. Two suspects were arrested.

In October 2020, a sting operation in Beaumont led to 21 people being arrested for human trafficking. The majority of those arrested were from around Southeast Texas.

"This is a problem that we have to take seriously, because this is modern day slavery that's going on," Wortham said.

What makes Southeast Texas a prime target for human trafficking? Partly, the size of the area. The majority of victims come from smaller rural areas, according to the Texas Human Trafficking Fact Sheet.

The state of Texas is also one of the largest border states and has a vast interstate system, making it easier for traffickers to flee.

But Jefferson County leaders said that will not stop them from doing their best to keep everyone safe.

"[If] there's a victim in Southeast Texas right now who sees this air tonight, we want her to know that there are people who are willing to fight for you, who want to help and whose job it is to help," Jefferson County Assistant District Attorney Kim Pipkin said in a 2019 interview.

Texas officials have made it easier to report crimes like this by calling the state's 24-hour hotline at 1 (888) 373-7888 or by texting 233733.

