Officials working fatal 2-vehicle crash near Kilgore

KILGORE, Texas — Officials are on scene of a fatal crash near he Kilgore area.
According to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety, the crash occurred US 259 in Kilgore at Danville Rd.
The roadway is closed in both directions as authorities are detouring northbound traffic around Danville Rd. to Stone Rd. and back to the bypass. Southbound traffic is being rerouted to Farm-to-Market Road 2204 back into town.
Crews expect the roadway to reopen around 4 p.m.
