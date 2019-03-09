NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — The Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office arrested two women in two separate incidents Friday and Saturday on drug charges involving methamphetamine.

According to the NCSO, at about 11:30 Friday night, deputies responded to a vehicle broken down in the 10000 block of Highway 259 North. Deputies saw the women, later identified as 40-year-old Leslie Hodge, was hiding in the woods.

The sheriff's office says Hodge appeared nervous and told them she had drugs on her. Deputies found nearly three grams of crystal meth in her possession.

She was arrested and booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail for possession of a controlled substance.

In an unrelated incident, the NCSO says deputies responded to a home on County Road 521 Saturday morning in response to a juvenile causing a disturbing. After getting a search warrant, deputies found methamphetamine, ecstasy and marijuana inside the home.

Deputies arrested 36-year-old Dalila Juarez for possession of a controlled substance.