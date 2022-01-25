Increase of vehicle burglaries at Tyler apartment complexes

Those living at The Arbors on Chimney Rock, located at 323 Chimney Rock Dr., were advised to be on the look-out for a group of people committing vehicle burglaries.

TYLER, Texas — Vehicle burglaries are on the rise within apartment complexes all throughout Tyler once again.

Those living at The Arbors on Chimney Rock, located at 323 Chimney Rock Dr., were advised to be on the look-out for a group of people committing vehicle burglaries in the early morning. The group will pull-up to a car and one individual will look into parked cars for any items left out in the open.

"Please remind your employees, customers, and residents to secure their vehicles and to keep valuables out of sight when left in their vehicles," said Community Response Unit Beat 5 Officer Chris Sharp.

This reminder to stay vigilant comes a month after a total of 17 reported vehicle burglaries were reported from all surrounding Tyler apartment complexes. One of the 17 reported thefts in December 2021 had occurred at The Arbors on Chimney Rock.