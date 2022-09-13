Tyler man accused of killing woman with machete at apartment indicted

The roommate also told police David Thompson was crazy, bi-polar and had a violent personality, the affidavit read.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man accused of killing a woman with a machete in May at an apartment complex has been indicted on a murder charge.

David Michael Thompson, 49, is charged in connection with the May 25 death of Jaci Wilkerson, 40, of Smith County. He remains in the Smith County Jail on $750,000 bond.

Police said officers were called to an apartment complex at 2719 S. Broadway Ave. around 3:15 a.m. May 25 and that's when they found a woman, who was later identified as Wilkerson, dead in Thompson's apartment unit.

According to an arrest affidavit, Thompson's roommate found Wilkerson's body and police said she had severe head trauma.

The roommate said he had gone to bed around 10 p.m. and he got up again around 3 a.m. to see messages from Thompson, saying "Sorry you had to be there for that," and the roommate replied, "?," according to the affidavit.

The document said police officers found a bloody machete on Thompson's bed and blood on a pillow in Thompson's room, the affidavit stated. Blood was also on the walls and doors throughout the apartment.

According to the roommate, Thompson and Wilkerson had "violent" relationship. He also told police Thompson was crazy, bi-polar and had a violent personality, the affidavit read.

He told police that he wasn't surprised this happened. The upstairs neighbors said they heard a woman yelling, "Oh, my God! Please stop!," followed by a loud thud, the affidavit read.