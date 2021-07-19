x
East Texas man added to Texas 10 Most Wanted list

TYLER, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has added a Tyler man to the Texas 10 most Wanted Fugitives list.

According to DPS, 27-year-old Dakevian Beniot Scroggins is wanted for capital murder, evading arrest/detention and a parole violation.

Scroggins is accused of fatally shooting a man during a robbery on May 13, 2021, in Tyler. A warrant for capital murder was issued June 2 by Tyler Police.

A cash reward of up to $7,500 is being offered by Texas Crimestoppers for information leading to his arrest. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Scroggins has been wanted sin September 2019 for a violation of his parole and absconded from his last known address in Tyler.

According to DPS, Scroggins’ criminal history includes felony convictions for assault against a public servant and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Scroggins has ties to other areas of East Texas including Garrison, Nacogdoches and Whitehouse. Smith County Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.

