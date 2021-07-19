East Texas man added to Texas 10 Most Wanted list

The Texas Department of Public Safety has added Dakevian Beniot Scroggins, 27, to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list.

TYLER, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has added a Tyler man to the Texas 10 most Wanted Fugitives list.

According to DPS, 27-year-old Dakevian Beniot Scroggins is wanted for capital murder, evading arrest/detention and a parole violation.

Scroggins is accused of fatally shooting a man during a robbery on May 13, 2021, in Tyler. A warrant for capital murder was issued June 2 by Tyler Police.

A cash reward of up to $7,500 is being offered by Texas Crimestoppers for information leading to his arrest. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Scroggins has been wanted sin September 2019 for a violation of his parole and absconded from his last known address in Tyler.

According to DPS, Scroggins’ criminal history includes felony convictions for assault against a public servant and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Scroggins has ties to other areas of East Texas including Garrison, Nacogdoches and Whitehouse. Smith County Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest.