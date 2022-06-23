Tyler man sentenced to life for sexually abusing young girl

The jury deliberated for 15 minutes, and afterward sentenced Wickware to life in prison.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Tyler man was sentenced to life in prison for aggravated sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl on Wednesday, according to a statement from the Smith County District Attorney's Office.

Reginald M. Wickware, 52, of Tyler, was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison by a Smith County jury on Wednesday. In the statement it says that Smith County prosecutors Noah Coltman and Elizabeth Anderson presented evidence that Wickware sexually abused an 11-year-old girl in October 2019.

In the punishment phase of the trial, the jury heard evidence from the DA's office that Wickware had 21 previous criminal convictions tracing back to the late 1980's.

The DA presented that Wickware had nine prior felony convictions and an additional 12 misdemeanor convictions, the statement says.