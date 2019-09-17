TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy involving fake identification documents Tuesday.

According to the DOJ, federal authorities began an investigation into the conspiracy in 2009 when evidence showed Eleazar Juarez Juarez, 45, was involved in a conspiracy to produce and sell fake identification.

Among the documents produced by Juarez Juarez were Social Security cards and Permanent Resicence cards. Juarez Juarez admitted to being personally responsible for transferring at least 25 of the false identifications.

He was indicted by a federal grand jury in April of 2019.

Juarez Juarez will face up to five years in prison. The sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.

The FBI, Smith County Sheriff's Office, DEA, ICE and DPS were involved in the investigation.