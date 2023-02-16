Tyler man sentenced to 16 years in federal prison for child exploitation violations

In Court, Daniel Skipworth admitted that in April 2021, he met a 13-year-old online and drove her from Alabama to his residence in Tyler to sexually abuse the minor.

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man was sentenced today to federal prison for child exploitations violations.

U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston said Daniel Dylan Skipworth, 20, was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison.

On March 28, 2022, Skipworth pleaded guilty to transporting a minor to engage in sexual activity.

In Court, Skipworth admitted that in April 2021, he met a 13-year-old online and drove her from Alabama to his residence in Tyler to sexually abuse the minor.

The foster parents of the child in Alabama gave the GPSD data of her phone to investigators which lead them to Tyler. FBI, Tyler Police Department, and the Smith County District Attorney’s Office were part of the investigation.