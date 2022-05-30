POLICE: Tyler man shot to death last night

This is an evolving story and CBS19 will update when more information becomes available.

TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on May 30, 2022.

An East Texas man was discovered to be shot and later pronounced dead last night.

The Tyler Police Department dispatch received a call at around 6 a.m. about a disturbance and shots fired in the 800 block of Pinedale Place. Upon arrival on the scene, a man was discovered to have been shot.

EMS transported the victim, identified as Austin Lee Deweerdt, 33, to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Officers and Crime Scene Investigators are still investigating the case. Anyone with information regarding the case are encouraged to contact TPD at (903) 531-1000 or Smith County Crime Stoppers at (903) 597-CUFF.