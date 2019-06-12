TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man was arrested a man Thursday who was wanted out of Fort Worth for aggravated robbery.

A joint operation by the Smith County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Marshals arrested 38-year-old Michael Wayne Simpson at 2014 Redbud Avenue for the robbery warrant.

Investigators obtained a search warrant after developing probably cause to search for illegal drugs. The search uncovered a large amount of marijuana.

Simpson was booked in the Smith County Jail for the aggravated robbery warrant and was additionally charged with possession of marijuana. His bond was set at $200,000.

Clara Madison, who was also arrested at the home, was booked in the Smith County Jail and charged with possession of marijuana. Her bond was set at $10,000.

Smith County Jail