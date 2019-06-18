TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning.

According to the TPD, officers were called to reports of a shooting around 12:45 a.m. at 2506 West Erwin Street where they discovered a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Officers searched the area, but did not find the shooter.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

Details are limited, but CBS19 will update this article as more information is made available.