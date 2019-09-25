TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department are searching for two subjects wanted for stealing jewelry at Broadway Square Mall Monday afternoon.

According to the TPD, the subjects entered a jewelry store at about 3:45 p.m. to look at gold chains. The employee gave them a 26'' 14k gold diamond cut rope chain with a $10,000 value. The subjects immediate ran from the store.

Tyler Police Department

If you have any information on who the subjects may be, you are urged to call the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-10000 or Crimestoppers at 903-597-2833.