TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is searching for a suspect who has a robbery warrant out of Dallas in North Tyler.

According to Tyler police, officers attempted to pull over the suspect's vehicle for a routine traffic stop. However, the suspect fled from the scene on foot.

Police believe the suspect is in the area of Caldwell Zoo and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The suspect, Isaiah Putilla, is described as a black male who stands at about 5'7''.

