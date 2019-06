TYLER, Texas — Tyler Police are investigating an early Tuesday morning shooting.

Officers were called to reports of a shooting around 12:46 a.m. on West Erwin Street.

They found a 24 year-old male in a parking lot with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Officers searched the area, but did not find the shooter.

The victim was treated and released at a local hospital.

Detectives are currently investigating into the incident.