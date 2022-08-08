x
Crime

Official: 1 victim has died from the shootout in Tyler

Tyler police are investigating a shooting at the 900 block of West Morris after receiving a 911 call at 3:14 p.m.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh has confirmed one victim has died from their injures relating to the shootout earlier. 

Erbaugh confirmed this was a shootout involving multiple people in which two victims were injured and taken to a local hospital.

According to witnesses, there were multiple rounds fired from multiple weapons in the street around a minivan.

Investigators collected evidence including one weapon and shell casings. 

The shootout is still under investigation as the search for the suspect continues.

