Tyler shooting victim's family speaks out

Tylsha Brown was fatally shot while celebrating her birthday.

TYLER, Texas — A shooting on Friday night cost one Texas woman her life.

Tylsha Brown was ringing in her 46th birthday at New Orleans Flavors Daiquiris in Tyler. Her cousin, Brittney Roberts, said Tylsha was the type of person you could call on for anything.

After a shooting broke out at the restaurant, Roberts was the one who got a call. Tylsha was shot.

She remembered, “I was blank. Like, I began asking some questions like, 'no, is she okay?' Is she going to the hospital? Where did she get shot? Does anybody know anything?' But you know, at the moment, nobody knew nothing.”

They later found out that she passed from her injuries. So far police have issued one warrant for 22-year-old Dycorrian Wayne Lofton but say there were others involved.

Andy Erbaugh added, “Our detectives in this murder case have been working day and night, constantly since Friday, interviewing people, re-interviewing people, following leads, witnesses, new witnesses and video, everything that they can find in the scouring all these things that are sent to us.”

The family want’s peace.

Roberts said, “If anybody out there have any information leading up to arresting the guys or the individuals that was involved in all of this, please come forward so we could at least have some kind of closure.”