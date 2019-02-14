UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — A Cookville man faces as much as 20 years in prison after prosecutors say he shot an old high school friend.

An Upshur County grand jury indicted Steven Seth Rosewell, 32, on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to county prosecutors, Rosewell reconnected with Rachael Whetstone through Facebook.

Prosecutors says in November of 2016, Rosewell traveled to meet Whetstone. Instead of dropping her off, Rosewell took her through Titus, Gregg and Upshur counties. During a stop at Midway in Upshur County, Whetstone tried to get out of the vehicle. That is when Rosewell allegedly shot her.

Rosewell continued to drive with Whetstone in the car until it ran out of gas. Rosewell allegedly had friends come to give him additional gas and continued to drive with Whetstone in the car.

After hours in the car, Rosewell finally dropped Whetstone on the sidewalk outside Longview Regional Hospital.

Policce arrested Rosewell for his alleged role in the shooting where he was booked into the Upshur County Jail.

Rosewell pleaded not guilty to the aggravated assault charged.

His trial is set for Tuesday, Feb. 19. If convicted, he could spend as much as 20 years in prison.