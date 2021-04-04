Officials identify suspect, victim in Upshur County murder

Jeffrey David Swanner, 31, of Diana, was booked into the Upshur County Jail.

DIANA, Texas — The Upshur County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in connection with a Saturday night murder.

Around 11:40 p.m., deputies responded to a call on Swan Road where witnesses say they found a man dead.

Officials say the man, identified as Kenneth Wadel Burcalow, 60, of Diana was found inside a home and was apparently the victim of an assault.

The UCSO says they arrested Jeffrey David Swanner, 31, also of Diana.

He was booked into the Upshur County Jail for murder. His bond was set at $250,000