x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tyler's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tyler, Texas | CBS19.tv

Crime

Officials identify suspect, victim in Upshur County murder

Jeffrey David Swanner, 31, of Diana, was booked into the Upshur County Jail.

DIANA, Texas — The Upshur County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in connection with a Saturday night murder.

Around 11:40 p.m., deputies responded to a call on Swan Road where witnesses say they found a man dead.

Officials say the man, identified as Kenneth Wadel Burcalow, 60, of Diana was found inside a home and was apparently the victim of an assault.

The UCSO says they arrested Jeffrey David Swanner, 31, also of Diana.

Credit: Upshur County Sheriff's Office

He was booked into the Upshur County Jail for murder. His bond was set at $250,000

The investigation is ongoing.

Related Articles