Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office searching for man considered armed and dangerous

The sheriff’s office is searching for Garret Joslin who is wanted for a first-degree felony for sexual and physical assault.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help locating a wanted man considered armed and dangerous.

According to the sheriff’s office, Garret Joslin is wanted for a 1st degree felony for the violent sexual assault and physical assault of a 19-year-old female.

Joslin also allegedly shot at a moving vehicle.

Joslin is considered armed and dangerous, and people are asked to not to approach him.

Anyone with information on Joslin’s whereabouts are asked to call 911 or the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office 903-567-4133.