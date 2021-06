The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Aron Vasquez Jr to please call (903) 567-4133.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a person wanted for online solicitation of a minor.

According to the sheriff’s office, they are currently looking for Aron Vasquez for online solicitation of a minor.