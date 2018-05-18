SANTA FE, Texas - Ten people were killed and 13 others were injured during a school shooting at Santa Fe High School.

The gunman, identified as 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, was arrested and charged with capital murder and aggravated assault on a police officer.

KHOU 11 verified the facts and rumors surrounding the Santa Fe High School shooting.

The KHOU 11 Verify team is looking into whether or not the Santa Fe shooting suspect's father is being charged for his son's deadly actions.

The KHOU 11 Verify team is looking into whether a claim online is true or not. The claim says AR 15's have been used in the deadliest recent mass shootings.

The KHOU 11 Verify team sorts out a claim made by the Washington Post that 2018 has been deadlier for school children than military service members.

KHOU's Marcelino Benito is looking into claims Pagourtzis targeted one of the victims because she didn't want to be romantically involved with him.

What we know at this point is ten people are dead, that number has not changed from yesterday. What has changed, 13 people are now listed as injured. The number was ten on Saturday.

We can also verify that GoFundMe has created a page of all the verified accounts where you can donate money to the victim's families.

There are still rumors going around that Dimitrios Pagourtzis was bullied by coaches. Santa Fe ISD released a statement on their FB page saying that information is false. We will find out more as the case goes through the court system.

Another rumor circulating, the gunman used an AR-15 during the shooting. That information is false. Pagourtzis used a shotgun and a .38 revolver.

An exchange student from Pakistan was killed in the shooting, according to the Pakistani ambassador in Washington.

Her name is Sabika Sheikh.

There are still rumors about the shooting that we cannot independently verfiy at this point. For example, rumors that the suspected shooter was bullied and the fire alarm sounded before the shooting.

We've heard from a classmate and throughout the day rumors of the suspect being bullied, but it has not been verified. There is no confirmation on the motive of this attack.

The report of 18 school shootings in 2018 is misleading without context. There have been 18 incidents, but in context, not all of those amount to mass shootings like what we saw Friday in Santa Fe.

There is also a doctored photo of the suspect wearing a Hillary Clinton hat, which was clearly photoshopped.

