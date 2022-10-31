'He decided to go ballistic on me' | Houston man says driver ripped apart, rammed his car after crash

“When he found out that I wasn’t going to fight him back, that’s when he turned around and tried to demolish my car," Escot said.

HOUSTON, Texas — A Houston driver says he was involved in a road rage attack after his car was destroyed by another driver.

It happened near the intersection of Richmond and Westheimer in west Houston.

Emmanuel Escot says he was minding his own business, heading east on Westheimer when it happened.

“This guy comes over there on the far right lane and then swerves into my lane causing a collision," Escot said.

It was a fender bender that started as an accident but escalated to so much more.

“The moment he heard that I was on the phone trying to make a police report, that’s when he decided to go ballistic on me," Escot said.

Courtney was working nearby when she saw it unfold.

“I had just finished when I heard the crash," Courtney said. “I saw the guy jump on his windshield, and that’s when I pulled out my phone.”

Her videos paint a clear picture of what happened.

“He basically wanted to kill the car with his own car," Escot said.

In the video, you can see the other driver is clearly upset. He starts attacking Escot’s car, rips off the roof rack and pulls off the door handles, throwing them across the road.

Next, the video shows him turning on Escot, pushing and kicking him in the median.

“When he found out that I wasn’t going to fight him back, that’s when he turned around and tried to demolish my car," Escot said.

The driver went back to his car but before driving away, he intentionally crashed head-on into Escot's car. He then got out to get his bumper before jumping on Escot's hood and kicking in his windshield.

“I don’t know anything about the guy. Other than he was driving a champagne Ford," Escot said.

He went back, one last time, and rammed Escot’s car twice before driving away.

“He left and police came in like five minutes later," Escot said.

Courtney said it was too dangerous to get involved.

“He just didn’t seem like he was in his right mind. He was going crazy," Courtney said. "The best I could do was get evidence for him.”

Evidence that Escotl hopes will help police find the man who damaged his car.

“It’s an object. It can be replaced. As long as I am okay, that’s the most important part," Escot said.

Police say they are currently investigating this as a failure to stop and give information. If you have any information on who the other driver is, you’re asked to call them.