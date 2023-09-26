Person throwing Molotov cocktails at the Cuban Embassy in DC caught on video

Surveillance video shows what embassy officials described as a terrorist attack.

WASHINGTON — The Cuban government has released surveillance video from outside its embassy in D.C. The video shows someone tossing two Molotov cocktails over the fence of the embassy, located on 16th Street Northwest, on Sunday night.

On social media, Cuba's Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla called it a "terrorist attack." Parrilla said no members of the embassy were hurt. It is not clear yet if anyone has been arrested in this case. The United States Secret Service is handling the investigation, but has not provided any additional details.

The surveillance video can be seen below. A figure is seen standing to the right side of the camera. They bend down and light two bottles on fire before throwing them toward the camera. Other people are seen walking down the sidewalk as the Molotov cocktails are being prepared. Right after the firebombs are thrown, the person quickly leaves the area.



Parrilla said this is the second time the embassy has been attacked in recent years. Back in 2020, a man was arrested after firing an assault-style rifle at the embassy.

In that case, the alleged gunman, 42-year-old Alexander Alazo of Aubrey, Texas, was charged with assault with intent to kill and several gun charges. No injuries were reported.

In a statement released Monday, Cuba's Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the U.S. to do more.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns this terrorist action and hopes that the United States Government will act in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, in the interest of avoiding the repetition of these events," the statement reads.