'We didn't realize we were the perfect target' | Victims believe thief who broke into their truck knew about vehicle's security flaws

The couple says a gun and a work laptop were taken, and believes the thief was looking for Ford F series trucks because of security vulnerabilities.

SAN ANTONIO — Dash camera video shows the moment when a thief breaks into a Kerrville couple's Ford F-350 Super Duty truck in a parking lot of The Shops at La Cantera on the city's northwest side.

Tex Ford said his truck was burglarized on Aug. 23 while celebrating his wife Tammy's birthday at Perry's Steakhouse. When the couple returned to their vehicle after dinner, they realized what happened and called mall security. Then, San Antonio police arrived some time after.

SAPD confirmed the burglary report to KENS 5.

In the video, you can see a black Cadillac sedan reverse into a parking space beside the truck. A few moments later, a man exits the passenger side of the car and walks over to the front of the vehicle to disconnect the horn behind the grill.

Then he boldly breaks his way through the key hole and enters the truck. Entry Tex later learned isn't so hard for burglars to make as he found out the key hole is a 'vulnerable' part of the truck.

"You can hear all the rifling through the inside of the truck and that's when he got all of the items he wanted and bolted,' said Tex Ford.

Tex said the man stole his work computer, handgun and some cash. The thief also damaged the truck's door handle and alarm system.

"I think that was actually the most feeling of violation with him going through our things, the things my husband works every day for, as if they're his,' said Tammy Ford.

The Fords believe the thief was intentionally singling out trucks just like theirs in the parking lot: Ford F-250s, F-350s and King Ranch trucks.

"We just did not realize that we were the perfect target. We were exactly what they had been driving around the parking lot looking for, 'Okay, there's a 350 we know exactly what to do'," said Tammy Ford.

Since the break in, the couple learned other friends who have dealt with similar situations. The couple also did some reading online.

"If you research it, apparently they did, they know to look inside of the door, console, dash, that's where the gun is going to be and the computer is going to be in the back. That's exactly where it was for them," said Tammy.

It's information they know now and want to share with other drivers. As for their next visit to the mall, they plan to keep their truck at home.

"We'll go back but we're renting a vehicle," said Tex Ford laughing.

The couple made light of the situation but still had a stern message for the thief.

"I would like to tell this young man to get a different profession. If you want these types of things, get a job. Don't make it your job to take other things from people who have earned those things," said Tammy Ford.