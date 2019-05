WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department issued an AMBER Alert for two missing girls who police say were taken by a 37-year-old man.

Authorities were searching for 4-year-old T'Shanti Battle and 3-year-old Thariyah Battle.

According to the Waco Police Department, both girls were found safely. Police did not say whether the suspect, Christopher Petty, was arrested.