WACO, Texas — Waco Lawyer Seth Sutton and his attorney have filed two motions pertaining to Sutton's defense in his capital murder solicitation trial, which is set for Aug. 14, 2023.

Sutton was indicted in August 2020, alongside the late and former Waco attorney, Chelsea Tijerina, in the alleged plot to kill Marcus Daniel Beaudin, Tijerina's ex-husband.

Beaudin reportedly tried to expose the breast of a teenage girl, as well as fondle her in May 2016. He was indicted in June 2021 on a third-degree felony.

The girl involved is a family member of Sutton's.

Sutton befriended an undercover officer, Scott Vaughn, in December 2019 and allegedly gave him money to purchase a gun to use in the murder of Beaudin, this exchange led to Sutton and Tijerina's arrests.

In 2021, Tijerina died in a motorcycle crash in Hays County.

Sutton's defense filed a motion for discovery on Friday, July 21. This motion requests that all emails, documents or anything relating to Vaughn's time during his undercover operation be produced in court.

This motion comes after new information was discovered about Vaughn, who had allegedly gone rogue after he was ordered to cease his undercover operation.

Sutton's attorney alleges that Vaughn continuously inserted himself into the situation and "entrapped" both Sutton and Tijerina into this solicitation. All while going behind his superior's back.

In addition to this motion, Sutton's attorney filed a motion for Sutton to participate in his own defense.

Reasons specified in the motion include: Sutton is a licensed attorney, he has the constitutional right to and he will be professional about it.

These are the newest developments in the case that began nearly three years ago.

