FELONY ARREST: Wanted Lufkin man taken into custody

LUFKIN, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on April 28, 2022.

The Lufkin Police Department has taken Isaiah Moore into custody.

Moore, 18, of Lufkin, was wanted on a felony warrant for engaging in organized criminal activity stemming from criminal activity that occurred in the Houston area. He was taken into custody without incident at 1:20 p.m. at Creekside Apartments at 1825 Sayers Street.

Officers had been searching for Moore for several weeks, as he was considered armed and dangerous.