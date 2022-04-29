FELONY ARREST: Wanted Lufkin man taken into custody

LUFKIN, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on April 28, 2022.
The Lufkin Police Department has taken Isaiah Moore into custody.
Moore, 18, of Lufkin, was wanted on a felony warrant for engaging in organized criminal activity stemming from criminal activity that occurred in the Houston area. He was taken into custody without incident at 1:20 p.m. at Creekside Apartments at 1825 Sayers Street.
Officers had been searching for Moore for several weeks, as he was considered armed and dangerous.
He will be taken to Angelina County Jail awaiting transfer to Harris County Jail.
