NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — The Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office issued a warrant of a convicted sex offender who allegedly failed to register his new address.

According to the NCSO, deputies found during a compliance check that 38-year-old Deldrick Devon Thomas had moved from his previous residence on County Road 522.

The deputies later discovered Thomas had moved from the residence several months before and did not report it to authorities, as is required by state law.

The sheriff's office issued a warrant for Thomas for fail[ure] to register as required for [a] sex offender.

Thomas is believed to be living in the Nacogdoches area.

If you have any information on where Thomas may be, you are urged to call the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office at 936-560-7794 or Crime Stoppers at 936-560-INFO.