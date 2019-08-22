CROCKETT, Texas — A police chase in Crockett Wednesday ended with a dramatic and violent crash caught on dashcam video.

According to Crockett police, the chase began in Trinity. The driver made its way into Crockett.

Meanwhile police began to suspect a road block to keep the driver from going downtown on Loop 304.

The driver drove straight into one of the police vehicles blocking the road. There was no officer in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The suspect was removed from the vehicle and transported to the Crockett Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was taken to the Trinity County Jail where they are expected to face a number of charges. The suspect's identity and potential charges have not been released.