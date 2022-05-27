Anonymous donor to cover funeral costs of 19 students, 2 adults killed during Texas mass shooting

Nineteen students and two adults were shot and killed on Tuesday when an 18-year-old gunman walked inside the unlocked school, according to officials

TEXAS, USA — Gov. Greg Abbott held a press conference to address the state resources available to those impacted by the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

He went over information surrounding mental health services available to those impacted by the tragedy, as well as possible financial help for the victims.

Abbott said that the funerals for all the victims will be taken care of, courtesy of a donation made from someone who wanted to remain anonymous.

"I know that there have already been some offerings to ensure that the cost of funerals will be taken care of... there was an anonymous donor who attended the meeting and provided $175,000 to ensure that every cost of every family concerning anything about the funeral services is going to be taken care of," said Abbott. "We appreciate that anonymous donor for his generosity."

Abbott was scheduled to attend the NRA convention in Houston Friday, but instead, he will be sending a pre-recorded message to the convention, KHOU 11 confirmed.

Abbott last held a press conference Wednesday, where he addressed the public on the state's response to the deadly shooting. He said Texans should focus on "healing and hope" in Uvalde.

"There are family members whose hearts are broken," Abbott said Wednesday. "There are no words that anybody shouting can come up here and do anything to heal those broken hearts."

Nineteen students and two adults were shot and killed on Tuesday when an 18-year-old gunman walked inside the unlocked school, according to officials.

Most of the victims were fourth-graders who were only 10 years old.

The Uvalde tragedy was the latest in a seemingly unending wave of mass shootings across the U.S. in recent years. Just 10 days earlier, 10 Black people were shot to death in a racist attack at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket.