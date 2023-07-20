'No games or everyone dies' | Police arrest 2 suspects who attempted to rob North Texas bank

A woman entered the bank and passed a note to the teller that read, “I want everything in the drawer now. No games or everyone dies.”

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas — A man and woman who attempted to rob a bank in White Settlement back in April have been identified and arrested, police said Thursday.

The White Settlement Police Department (WSPD) said officers responded at 4:18 p.m. on April 18 to a bank robbery that occurred at a Wells Fargo Bank, located at 101 S. Jim Wright Freeway. When officers arrived, they found out there were two suspects – a man and woman – who had attempted the rob the bank, and surveillance footage showed them arriving on a stolen motorcycle.

The man was driving the motorcycle and the woman entered the bank and passed a note to the teller. The note said, according to police, “I want everything in the drawer now. No games or everyone dies.”

The bank teller activated a holdup alarm. During the attempted robbery, the woman panicked and ran away without any money. The woman jumped onto the motorcycle, and they fled northbound on Loop 820 Highway.

On Tuesday, July 18, a viable tip came in that led investigators to both suspects, who were currently housed in the Johnson County jail on unrelated charges. A confession by both suspects revealed their involvement in the robbery attempt, police said.

The man was identified as 47-year-old Joseph Caddell. The woman was identified as 29-year-old April Curry.

“I want to highlight the incredible work by our investigative team, including Detective Gasper Martinez, who worked tirelessly to identify and bring this duo pair to justice,” Chief of Police Christopher Cook said. “This demonstrates the importance of involving the community in helping solve crimes and the value of our federal, state, and local agency partnerships.”

White Settlement Police is working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to determine any additional federal charges against both suspects. The department said the Cleburne Police Department assisted with providing information to the team.