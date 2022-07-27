Woman is charged with murder for killing her husband in Polk County

Samantha Stewart was booked into the Polk County Jail for murder and her bond is set to $500,000.

POLK COUNTY, Texas — According to Polk County Sheriff's Office, Samantha Stewart is charged with murder for killing her husband in Corrigan, Texas.

On July 26 at approximately 9:53 p.m., the Polk County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call from Samantha Stewart who said someone broke into their residence off of FM 352 and killed her husband, Jeffrey Stewart, 32.

Corrigan Police Department and Sheriff's office officers arrived and secured the crime scene. Sheriff's office investigators investigated and processed the scene.

After the investigators interviewed witnesses and collected evidence, Samantha Stewart was arrested and charged with murder.

Samantha Stewart was booked into the Polk County Jail for murder and her bond is set to $500,000.