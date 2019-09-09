VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — A Wills Point man faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to federal child pornography charges.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, James Joseph Veeser, now 58, used the internet to receive the pornography, including three videos depicting child pornography. The DOJ says this happened between January 2016 and January 2019.

The case is a part of a national crackdown on child pornography dating back ti 2006.

Veeser faces between five and 20 years in federal prison. His sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.

The FBI and the Attorney General's Office also helped to investigate the case.