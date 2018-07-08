Lexington, SC (WLTX) -- A Lexington woman has been arrested in the death of her newborn child.

Brennan Hailey Geller, 21, is charged with homicide by child abuse because she failed to provide medical care for the infant she delivered in her car Friday night, according to an arrest warrant. Geller placed the newborn in a trash bag and drove home with the baby in the floorboard, the warrant said.

“We became aware of this tragic case after Geller was treated at the hospital Saturday morning for blood loss,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “The medical team caring for Geller told investigators she never told them the baby was in her car.”

Koon said the infant’s body was located in the vehicle several hours later.

Geller was arrested Monday afternoon.

She’s being held in the Lexington County Detention Center while she awaits a bond hearing.

