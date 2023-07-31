HPD wants to talk to woman they say abandoned baby after giving birth in gas station bathroom

Police believe the woman in the video is the mother of the newborn girl, who was found dead.

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is hoping to find out more information about a woman they believe is connected to the death of a newborn girl.

They recently released a new video showing the woman at the store.

What happened

Police said they were called to a Shell gas station off of South Post Oak Road on April 2 when a customer found a newborn girl in the bathroom. HPD said it appeared as if the infant was dead for hours before she was found.

Detectives asked for the public’s help in finding the woman.

“It’s difficult and tragic, regardless of the case and how it goes out, it’s tragic it’s played out the way that it has,” homicide detective Calab Bowling said on Monday.

Police said a Hispanic female walked into the gas station bathroom and walked out 15 minutes later. They said she got into a white Cadillac and left. Around 4:25 am, a customer walked into the bathroom, found the infant and called 911.

“We just want to talk to her, we just want to find out some more information, want to be able to put some answers to the situation,” Bowling said.

The investigation

Detectives said there are no criminal charges pending at this time.

The cause of death for the infant is pending verification by the medical examiner’s office.

Anyone with information about the woman is asked to contact Houston police.