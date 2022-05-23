East Texas woman dies in vehicle crash after rolling several times

The driver failed to successfully turn in the curve, resulting in driving off the road, overcorrecting and rolling several times.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced in Nov. 2020.

An East Texas woman died in a vehicle crash on FM 124 today.

At 8:30 a.m. today, the Texas Department of Public Safety was called to respond to a crash that occurred on FM 124, about six miles southwest of Beckville. There was only one vehicle, a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe, involved in the crash.

The preliminary investigation shows that the driver was traveling southwest on FM 124 at a fast speed for a sharp, left-handed curve. The driver failed to successfully turn into the curve, resulting in the vehicle driving off the road; overcorrecting; and rolling several times.

The driver, Ariah R. Williams, 20, of Beckville, was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Toni Hughes.