MIAMI — The Miami Police Department is asking for help finding a woman accused of drugging a man and stealing from him.

An unidentified woman drugged a man's drink on May 8 and once he fell asleep, she took $600,000 worth of his jewelry, police explain in a Twitter post.

According to the Miami New Times, the man woke up in a daze only to find the woman he met at a club the evening before robbed him. One of the items stolen was reportedly a Rolex Daytona Rainbow watch.

An incident report obtained by the media outlet says the man claims he brought the woman back to his apartment for a nightcap at 5:30 a.m. He then woke up hours later at noon and realized she took watches and jewelry from his safe.

A video posted to the police department's Twitter shows the woman getting into an elevator with the man. She was then seen getting back into the elevator – only this time she had the Rainbow, a Rolex Sky-Dweller, several gold Franco bracelets, Cartier sunglasses and a rose-gold diamond ring, the media outlet explains.

She is described as being around 5 feet, 9 inches and 140 pounds with long black hair. Anyone who recognizes her is asked to call the police department at 305-603-6030 or to contact CrimeStoppers.