HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Sheriff’s deputies say a woman was killed in a drive-by shooting in the Katy area Tuesday night.
This happened at 11 p.m. on Winchester Ranch Trail near Morton Ranch Road.
Detectives said deputies responded to a call just before 8 a.m. Wednesday and found a 46-year-old woman dead with gunshot wounds inside of a home.
The call originally came in as a drive-by shooting after the victim's 19-year-old son found his mother dead in her bedroom, deputies said. The victim's 11-year-old twins were home at the time of the shooting.
Detectives said residents heard gunshots and a car speeding off the night before. They are now canvassing the area for surveillance to get a description of the vehicle.
Detectives said they think the mother heard something outside and got out of bed to check and may have been shot near a window, but that has not been confirmed.
Multiple shots were fired at an upstairs bedroom and multiple shell casings were found outside, deputies said.