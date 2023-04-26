The victim's 19-year-old son said he found his mother dead sometime this morning and then called 911.

This happened at 11 p.m. on Winchester Ranch Trail near Morton Ranch Road.

Detectives said deputies responded to a call just before 8 a.m. Wednesday and found a 46-year-old woman dead with gunshot wounds inside of a home.

The call originally came in as a drive-by shooting after the victim's 19-year-old son found his mother dead in her bedroom, deputies said. The victim's 11-year-old twins were home at the time of the shooting.

Detectives said residents heard gunshots and a car speeding off the night before. They are now canvassing the area for surveillance to get a description of the vehicle.

Detectives said they think the mother heard something outside and got out of bed to check and may have been shot near a window, but that has not been confirmed.

Multiple shots were fired at an upstairs bedroom and multiple shell casings were found outside, deputies said.