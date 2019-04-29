LONGVIEW, Texas — A woman accused of abducting a Kilgore College Rangerette at gunpoint in 2016 pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of aggravated kidnapping, according to our news partners the Kilgore News Herald.

The 59-year-old was sentenced to two concurrent 5-year terms. According to information from 124th District Judge Alfonso Charles, Motes must serve half of her sentence before she is eligible for parole.

On Dec. 29, 2016, Motes visited the Longview residence of Dana Blair, longtime Rangerette director, and her daughter Alexa. The Blairs have stated Motes drew a firearm, forced her way into the home and kidnapped Alexa.

Police said Alexa Blair was later tied up with tape and taken to a storage building in Rusk County. She was able to remove the tape, escape and call police.

Dana Blair was at home at the time of the kidnapping and was bound by Motes. She was able to escape and run to get help from a neighbor, police said. Blair and the neighbor called 911, but Motes and Blair's daughter were gone when Blair went back to the house.

Motes was arrested in connection with the kidnapping and later released on a $500,000 bond. She was indicted in June 2017 by a Gregg County grand jury.

In December, both Dana and Alexa Blair filed a lawsuit against Motes, citing mental and physical trauma endured in the past and which they expect to endure in the future. They are seeking monetary relief in an amount more than $200,000 but less than $1 million.