POLICE: Woman scammed for $2,000 by man posing as an Angelina County deputy

The Lufkin Police Department are warning residents to not believe any person posing as a deputy with the Sheriff's Office instructing those to repay a fine.

Example video title will go here for this video

LUFKIN, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on July 11, 2022.

An East Texas woman was scammed out of $2,000 after a man, posed as a deputy, instructed her to pay a court fee, according to documents.

The Lufkin Police Department are warning residents to not believe any person posing as a deputy with the Sheriff's Office instructing those to repay a fine.

A woman in Angelina County reported that a man, who claimed to be a deputy with the Angelina County Sheriff's Office, instructed her to pay a fine for not appearing in court, documents read.