Pasadena police said they're searching for a person of interest in connection with the woman's death. They said she was kidnapped hours before her body was found.

HOUSTON — Investigators are working to find a person of interest Monday after a woman was found shot to death inside an abandoned SUV in southeast Houston.

The kidnapping

According to Pasadena police, they got reports Monday morning just before 10 a.m. about a woman who was being forced into a vehicle at gunpoint at an apartment complex off Red Bluff Road near Beltway 8.

After talking with witnesses, police said they were able to identify the kidnapping suspect and the victim as people known by apartment residents, although they did not live there.

Body found

Around 3 p.m., investigators said the woman's body was found inside an abandoned SUV on Cedar Crest Street, near the intersection of Mykawa Road and the South Loop. The SUV appeared to be run off the road and ditched at some sort of distribution center. Police said freeway barriers were stored at the location.

Domestic violence reports

Authorities said there were two other domestic disturbance cases related to the woman who was found dead and the person of interest who police have not publicly identified. The woman called the police two times in September, according to authorities. An investigator was assigned to the case, but charges were not accepted against the person of interest.

"There had been a couple of disturbances within the last few weeks," Pasadena Police Sgt. Raul Granados said. "This was rapidly evolving. Those were still under investigation. Charges hadn't been accepted yet and unfortunately, we're here today. This is a sad situation for all of those involved, especially for the lady who lost her life."

The man and woman were not living together but did have a child, according to family members. Police said the child is safe.

Police said that once the kidnapping charge is accepted, they will be able to release the identity of the man believed to be responsible for the woman's death.

Granados had a message for the man they were searching for: "Turn yourself in. Don't make it harder on anyone. Turn yourself in peacefully."