The suspect has been charged but is not yet in custody, the Harris County Sheriff's Office says.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are looking for a man charged in the shooting of his ex-girlfriend over the weekend.

The shooting, which initially was thought to be a case of road rage, happened at about 2 p.m. Sunday along the Northwest Freeway/290 near Spring Cypress.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said Mann Austin Hayes, 21, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon – a charge that could be upgraded if the victim does not survive.

Hayes is not yet in custody.

Deputies said the victim, Julie DeLa Garza, was riding in a pickup with her current boyfriend when the suspect pulled up behind them and opened fire. Garza’s current boyfriend said he saw the suspect before shooting. He said the ex-boyfriend was following them and eventually opened fire on the back window of his truck.

Crews respond to a shooting patient who was brought to an ER in the 26200 block of NW Freeway Sunday in Cypress.



An adult female was treated by @cyfairfd crews and transported by @memorialhermann Life Flight in critical condition.



Photo: Capt. Daniel Arizpe, PIO #hounews pic.twitter.com/FkcqXsfkJM — Cy-Fair Fire Department (@cyfairfd) October 18, 2020

The boyfriend sped to a nearby hospital where the unresponsive victim was then transported to the Medical Center by Life Flight.

The ex-boyfriend fled the scene and is still wanted as of early Monday morning.