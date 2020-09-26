Tyler Police: Woman shot in the face at Tyler hotel, 1 suspect in custody

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department responded to a shooting at the La Quinta Inn on West Southwest Loop 323 Friday night.
Police responded to the call at about 9:45 p.m.
According to the Tyler Police Department, when officers arrived on the scene, they found a female victim had been shot in the face. First responders took her into the hospital. She is in serious, but stable condition at this time.
Police took a male suspect into custody.
Police say investigators believe the suspect and the victim were in a relationship of some kind.
The shooting remains under investigation.