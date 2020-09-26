x
Tyler Police: Woman shot in the face at Tyler hotel, 1 suspect in custody

According to the Tyler Police Department, the shooting happened at the La Quinta Inn on WSW Loop 323 just before 10 p.m.
Credit: KYTX

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department responded to a shooting at the La Quinta Inn on West Southwest Loop 323 Friday night.

Police responded to the call at about 9:45 p.m.

According to the Tyler Police Department, when officers arrived on the scene, they found a female victim had been shot in the face. First responders took her into the hospital. She is in serious, but stable condition at this time.

Police took a male suspect into custody.

Police say investigators believe the suspect and the victim were in a relationship of some kind.

The shooting remains under investigation.