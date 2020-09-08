Woman found shot to death Sunday in Smith County, suspect at-large

The shooting happened overnight in the 8700 block of County Road 384.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, at about 5:30 a.m., deputies responded to the 8700 block of County Road 384, just north of Old Kilgore Highway, to a female victim of a shooting. When deputies arrived, the woman was already dead.

Investigators ruled the shooting a homicide and later identified the suspect.

The sheriff's office determined the suspect in a Ford pickup. The Tyler Police Department later found the suspect's pickup in the 1000 block of East Commerce Street, where the truck was flipped onto its side. The suspect had apparently fled the scene on foot.

Authorities in Tyler and Smith County are still searching for the suspect at this time.