Crime

Katy woman faces 20 years in prison after trying to sell illegal smuggled monkey, DOP said

Savannah Nicole Valdez pleaded guilty to smuggling a spider monkey from Mexico in a wooden box into the United States.
Credit: AP
A spider monkey sits in a quarantine cage at the Caricuao Zoo of Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — A woman from Katy faces up to 20 years in prison and a massive fine after smuggling a spider monkey into the United States, according to the Department of Justice.

Savannah Nicole Valdez, 20, pleaded guilty to smuggling wildlife into the United States without declaring and invoicing it, before she escaped an immigration checkpoint.

The DOJ said Valdez tried to enter the U.S. through the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville on March 21. Law enforcement saw a wooden box with holes in it in Valdez's car, which she claimed was full of beer she bought in Mexico.

When officials opened the box, they discovered a living spider monkey inside and told her to go get a second inspection. Valdez refused and sped off before running a traffic light and nearly hitting other officers.

Later that day, postings were found online of a woman trying to sell a spider monkey in the Greater Houston area with Valdez's phone number listed.

A week later, Valdez turned herself in and admitted to knowingly importing the monkey without declaring it. The monkey was recovered and taken to an animal shelter in Florida.

Valdez is expected to be sentenced in January and faces up to 20 years in federal prison along with a possible maximum fine of $250,000.

