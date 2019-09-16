MARSHALL, Texas — The Marshall Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened on Sept. 12.

According to police, officers responded to a stabbing call at about 5:10 p.m. in the 1100 block of Melanie Street at the Belaire Manor Apartments.

The victim, Earnest Lee Cooks, says he and his girlfriend, Latoya Leadetta James, got in an argument.

Cooks told police James tried to hit him when he tried to leave the apartment. Then she grabbed a knife and stabbed him in the chest.

He was treated with non-life threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, James was arrested and charged with aggravated assault family violence with a deadly weapon.